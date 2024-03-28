Some N.S. businesses still facing an uphill battle
As businesses still recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with the repayment of the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), some are now also struggling with rising costs.
Ian Lawson, the co-owner of Brightwood Brewery in Dartmouth, N.S., announced last week he will be closing the taproom door permanently.
He says he is caught between mounting costs and dwindling revenue.
“It does seem like every year there’s a new pivot,” Lawson says. “There’s a change in the top demographics that we’re seeing, there’s a change in consumer spending habits [and] there’s a change in flavour.”
Lawson says, in order to make the brew, he uses premium ingredients and that has become expensive, especially since retail sales dropped at the taproom and at the liquor store -- a combination of the pandemic, high inflation and higher interest rates. Following that, there was the added pressure of repaying the COVID-19 loan.
Lawson says he is fighting to keep parts of the business alive.
“Right now, we’re trying to figure out the best kind of partnership, or possibly purchasers coming in, but you know nothing’s signed on the dotted line yet.”
Restaurants and bars in Nova Scotia are struggling. Among those to close their doors is Birch and Anchor along the Bedford Highway.
The Restaurants Association of Nova Scotia is anticipating more shut downs this year.
“About 62 per cent of restaurants are operating at a break even or a loss and we’re starting to hear of some bankruptcies, which we had predicted,” said Natasha Chestnut, the executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia.
Chestnut says the national association is seeing double the bankruptcies across Canada this year.
She adds the profit margins in Nova Scotia aren’t enough.
“Restaurants are making four per cent profit, so if you think of that in terms of the customer comes in and they spend say a $100 at the restaurant, so $4 of that is a profit.”
Lawson will keep his taproom open until Sunday.
He says he is going to continue selling craft beer and pushing through these challenging times, all with the hope of reopening the taproom some time in the future.
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 mm among weather alerts in effect for 7 provinces
Rainfall warnings of up to 90 millimetres, air quality advisories and other alerts have been issued for seven Canadian provinces, according to the latest forecasts.
Canada Post’s newest stamp features special cookies for Islamic holiday
Canada Post’s newest specialty stamps feature “melt-in-your-mouth” desserts to mark two Islamic festivals, the crown corporation announced Thursday.
King Charles calls for acts of friendship in first public remarks since Kate's cancer diagnosis
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
A dog and a bird formed an unlikely friendship. Their separation has infuriated followers
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Statistics Canada reports real GDP up 0.6 per cent in January as Quebec strikes end
Canada's real gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in January, helped by the end of public sector strikes in Quebec in November and December, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John’s get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gathered in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
