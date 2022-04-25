Some N.S. patients continue to see more surgery setbacks
As a result of staffing shortages and COVID-19, surgery patients’ in Nova Scotia are having their patience tested as more procedures have been cancelled in the western zone.
For some, it’s delay déjà vu.
Theressa Sproule's agonizing wait for her shoulder surgery was set to end this week - until she received a call that the operation has been cancelled again.
"I was very upset and angry, I just, this is the second time it’s been cancelled. And I’ve been waiting, this May it’ll be three years that I’ve been waiting," Sproule said from her home in Middleton, N.S.
Three years ago Sproule fell which caused an injured a shoulder that often dislocates.
Back in January, a procedure to fix it was set back because of Omicron. It had been rescheduled for the end of April.
"I’m in pain 24 /7. I can’t sleep because of my shoulder pain. I’m unable to hold my child for long periods of time," she said.
As for hospitals, they are feeling their own pain. Nova Scotia Health said western zone facilities are overcapacity with increased inpatient COVID-19 demand, coupled with staffing shortages.
Staff from the emergency department in Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton have been shifted to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S.
Non-urgent surgeries at the South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater and the Valley Regional Hospital are also on hold.
"Anybody that comes in in an emergency situation and requires surgery, we continue to perform those surgeries. As well as those that are time sensitive and cancer-related," said Alyson Lamb, executive director of health services with the western zone
According to data obtained last month by Nova Scotia’s NDP through a freedom of information request - 27,000 Nova Scotians are waiting for surgery - a list made longer due to COVID-19.
"This continues to be very challenging times for all patients and healthcare providers, staff, physicians," Lamb said.
Sproule was told she’d be called again in two weeks. She says she predicts to be waiting longer.
"I feel like this will be expanded by at least another couple months because that’s the way everything has been it’s been two weeks and then two weeks and then two weeks," she said.
