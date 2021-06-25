ENFIELD, N.S. -- Recreation on Grand Lake in Enfield, N.S. has dipped since the province issued a "use at your own risk" warning earlier this month following a blue-green algae bloom.

Some residents have heeded that warning; for others, it is life as usual.

“The locals are using the lake as much as they ever did,” says Robin Wilber, a resident of Grand Lake.

Wilber has lived on Grand Lake for 45 years and says he understands why the province had to issue the warning. He says the lake is about 14 kilometres long and more than forty metres down at it's deepest point. Wilber says he feels the bloom is far enough away from his property for he and his family to enjoy the lake.

“It was a perfect storm to have an algae bloom. A very isolated spot, a small area, it’s not all over the lake,” says Wilber.

Which is why swimming and boating remain a part of his family's regular routine. He says they don't drink the water but they never did.

Wilber says he uses the lake water for showers, washing clothes and cooking, and he has continued to do so.

The most recent news release from Nova Scotia's Department of Environment and Climate Change cautions that once blue green algae shows up, it's more likely to appear again.

Their advisory will continue for the rest of the summer.

Mike Murphy also has property on Grand Lake. He says he’ll remain vigilant on how his family uses the water.

“We’re not drinking the water, we’re not brushing teeth. We’re basically using it for showering,” said Murphy.

Murphy adds he'd like to see the province continue testing the lake throughout the summer.

While Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency is no longer handing out bottled water, the Municipality of East Hants says residents are welcome to continue getting free drinking water at the Enfield Fire Hall.