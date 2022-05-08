Some Ukrainian moms mark first Mother's Day in Nova Scotia

Anna Tereshchenko is far from her home in Ukraine, but is marking Mother’s Day with her son and sister as they bring a taste of home to Nova Scotia.

"We will cook a dinner," she said.

They’re celebrating good news about their own mother who’s still in Ukraine.

"A very happy day for us today [Sunday] because we have the best gift. Our mother received her visa," Tereshchenko said.

A visa that could bring their mother to Halifax, a city Tereshchenko and her sister have grown to love in the month they’ve lived here.

"I like Halifax. It’s like Odessa, our city in Ukraine," said Valeria Suslowa, Tereshchenko’s sister.

It’s unclear how many Ukrainians have arrived in the province. Nova Scotia’s chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress didn’t have an exact figure, but knows of approximately fifteen families that have arrived.

Rick and Sheila Langille will host one family set to come soon.

"In about a week. So it’s a mom and a daughter," Rick Langille said.

Rick Langille and others have been coordinating an effort to gather donated items for newcomers through the Facebook page Atlantic Canada Hosts for Ukrainians.

Everything from furniture to clothes to kitchenware is packed in four storage units that are now full.

The Langille’s garage has become an overflow area to store more furniture.

It has held various items such as toys and a bike that went to a 10-year-old boy now living in Berwick, N.S. He and his mother arrived a week ago.

"I feel we are very lucky. I feel we are safe and I don’t worry about his health," his mother Mariia Bulich said.

As the need for items grow, so too have the amount of donations received - as the team looks for more volunteers.

"Our biggest issue right now is storage space, even with the four storage units," Langille said.

And so on this Mother’s Day – some mothers in the Maritimes have helped those who will soon arrive.

"Mothers are nurturers, they’re caring," Sheila Langille said.

Wanting a bright future for their children away from the torment of war.

"I want to give him chance to have future, good future and education and good life," said Mariia Bulich

The newcomers are also looking for jobs. Tereshchenko has already secured one as recruiter for an IT company. Her sister hopes to work in event management in Halifax.

Mariia Bulich wants to work at a school or daycare.

"I hope I will work with children because I want that so cute and I know their heart is big and clean," she said.