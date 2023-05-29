'Sparks flying everywhere': Thousands of residents evacuated due to Halifax-area wildfire

A wildfire has damaged and destroyed several homes in the Halifax area and forced the evacuation of approximately 14,000 residents, according to fire officals.

The wildfire began in the Westwood Hills subdivision of Upper Tantallon, N.S., Sunday afternoon and quickly spread.

It prompted multiple home evacuations from the Tantallon area, down Hammonds Plains Road to Indigo Shores in Middle Sackville.

Evacuated residents packed their cars quickly, grabbing essentials and gathering their pets.

Lindley Gray was among the second wave of evacuations in the Yankeetown Road area.

He spoke to CTV News Sunday night at the Black Point and Area Community Centre comfort centre.

He said he used a hose to try and put out a fire in his ditch before he knew it was out of his control and he had to flee.

Gray said there were “sparks flying everywhere.”

“And even on Hammonds Plains, I come out of Yankeetown Road onto Hammonds Plains Road, there was a car in the middle of the lane – burning. And there was one in front of the new casino, there’s a new casino there, there was a car in front of the casino burning,” he said.

He was hoping he could find out the status of his home soon.

“My guts are just churning, just wondering if I’ve got a house left. I mean, it’s a pretty vulnerable spot because we’re just surrounded by woods and stuff. And it’s a typical Nova Scotia house -- vinyl siding and asphalt shingles and all that – great stuff for a fire."

It was a similar story for other people who evacuated the area Sunday.

“We’re just hoping everybody’s OK. And the wind is so unpredictable, and it’s moved so fast, that you’re just hoping everybody’s safe,” said evacuee Dustin O’Leary. “I mean, you know, property and that stuff can be replaced, but people can’t.”

“It was moving really fast,” said Christine Somerville. “That was quite disturbing -- how fast it was going. I was worried that if we didn’t do something when we did -- we could get caught.”

Councillor Pam Lovelace also lives in the evacuation zone.

“My home is in the evacuated area, so I don’t know if my home is still standing,” she told CTV’s Sarah Plowman. “We lost a lot of homes. A lot of families are devastated right now.”

She also stressed the importance of residents listening to emergency officials.

“We’re asking people to evacuate. It’s taking up an enormous amount of emergency services, unnecessarily, when people don’t leave their home, because then police have to go door to door, telling people to leave. So if you go willingly that saves our emergency services for elsewhere.”