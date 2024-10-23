Special weather statements warn of possible heavy rain, strong winds in eastern N.S.

ATLANTIC
    A special weather statement is in effect Wednesday as Environment Canada warns of possible heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Nova Scotia later this week.

    An intense low-pressure system is expected to track southeast of the province Thursday night and Friday.

    Environment Canada says the system will tap into tropical moisture Wednesday and Thursday as it intensifies and tracks northeastward towards Atlantic Canada.

    As a result, periods of heavy rain and strong winds are possible over eastern areas of the province Thursday night and Friday morning as the low passes by.

    “At this time, the heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected to stay offshore. However, if the low tracks slightly farther west, rainfall and wind warnings may be required for some areas,” the statement reads.

    Special weather statements are also in effect in eastern Newfoundland, where similar conditions are possible Thursday night to Saturday morning.

