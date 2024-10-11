Special weather statements warn of strong winds across central, western N.S. Saturday

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, warning of windy conditions on Saturday.

Environment Canada says strong winds are expected in central and western mainland areas of the province.

The weather agency says the winds will begin Saturday morning before diminishing in the evening.

Maximum northwesterly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected, though there is the potential they could reach 90 km/h in some areas.

Environment Canada warns similar events in the past have led to power outages, delays and cancellations of ferry services and bridge restrictions.

It also says wind warnings may be required for some areas.

