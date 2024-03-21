Spring storm to bring mix of heavy snow, rain this weekend for the Maritimes

Former CTV News Atlantic anchor Steve Murphy has a saying when it comes to March weather, “March, it’ll break your heart.”

Steve was referring to how even though the month marks the start of spring, a winter-like storm or two can’t be ruled out. It looks like we have one of those on deck for the Maritimes for the upcoming weekend.

Heavy snow, rain, and a risk of freezing rain

The storm in question is a strengthening low moving from the northeastern U.S. towards the southwest of Nova Scotia Saturday morning.

That places areas of central, and especially northern New Brunswick, with the greatest chance of picking up a heavy spring snow that could total 15 to 30+ cm. Central New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island could pick up five to 15 cm in a mix of snow and ice pellets but finish as some rain or freezing rain.

A risk of freezing rain extends through southern New Brunswick and across central Prince Edward Island. That area, as well as the remainder of the Maritimes, including Nova Scotia, is also likely to pick up some heavy rain. Rain totals could generally range 30 to 60+ mm.

Should the centre of the storm come up through the Bay of Fundy, that would push the rain-snow line further into northern New Brunswick.

A mix of heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and heavy rain expected in the Maritimes this weekend.

Timing

Snow looks likely to start in western areas of New Brunswick Saturday afternoon. By evening, it will have spread across the province, becoming heavy at times for central and northern areas. Southern areas of New Brunswick will see a turning from snow to freezing rain and rain.

Saturday evening could see some lighter mix of snow and rain arrive for western Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Both of those provinces will get into heavy rain by early Sunday morning.

The mix of snow and rain will be clearing New Brunswick by Sunday afternoon. Rain will be clearing Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island by and through Sunday afternoon.

Weather conditions deteriorate Saturday afternoon through evening for New Brunswick. Conditions deteriorate for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday night.

Wind

The mix of precipitation will arrive with a southerly wind that could peak with gusts of 50 to 80 km/h Saturday night for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The wind will become northwesterly by Sunday afternoon and evening, with gusts diminished into a range of 40 to 60 km/h.

