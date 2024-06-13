Standing room only public meeting held against Dartmouth Cove infill project

ATLANTIC
    A public meeting at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S., was standing room only Wednesday night as residents gathered for an update on a controversial project.

    Transport Canada has given approval for Atlantic Road Construction and Paving to dump approximately 100,000 cubic metres of pyritic slate into the Dartmouth Cove.

    More than 150 people packed into the library’s Helen Creighton Room for an update on the infill project.

    Some people had to be turned away at the door due to the large turn out.

    A founding member of the Friends of Dartmouth Cove community group said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who attended.

    Jill Brogan of the Friends of Dartmouth Cove community group speaks at a public meeting on June 12, 2024. (James Kvammen/CTV Atlantic)

    Jill Brogan added there is still much that can be done, despite the project’s approval.

    “This meeting was to rally everybody to say, 'don't give up, it's not too late,' we can save Dartmouth Cove, we just need to do it the right way,” she told CTV Atlantic.

    “Talk to the right people, keep writing, and keep advocating for our rights for the cove.”

    If the project goes ahead, work on the infill will begin in September.

