Stephen McHattie tackles new but familiar role on ‘Essex County’
A prolific Maritime character actor continues to add to his impressive resume.
Stephen McHattie has earned more than 200 film and television credits in his more than 50 year acting career.
Now, McHattie wears a new hat in a limited series called “Essex County.”
Audiences may recognize him from shows like “Star Trek” or “Seinfeld.”
“I just remember how precise and demanding that kind of three-camera show is,” McHattie tells CTV Atlantic.
McHattie even won a Gemini award for his role on “Life with Billy,” a movie about a Nova Scotia woman navigating a violently abusive relationship.
“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I hated you,” he recalled.
Born in Antigonish, McHattie enjoyed his formative years in Nova Scotia.
When asked about growing up in the Maritimes, McHattie responded, “Why’d I ever leave?”
“I still have family there and I have a little place there,” he added.
Much like where he grew up, McHattie’s new show “Essex County” is set in a small town.
The five-part limited series explores how loss, betrayal and trauma can transcend generations.
“’Essex County’ is a look at rural life in Ontario and the consequences of our actions,” he hinted.
McHattie plays uncle Lou, who lives with dementia and struggles with the ghosts of his past.
“Lou is a guy who was a good hockey player in his youth and did something that ruined his family, and is trying to make it better,” said McHattie.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Walmart Canada CEO says retailer not trying to profit from inflation
Walmart Canada is not trying to profit from food inflation, president and CEO Gonzalo Gebara told a parliamentary committee studying the issue Monday evening.
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
From silicon to brain cells: How biology may hold the future of computers
As artificial intelligence software and advanced computers revolutionize modern technology, some researchers see a future where computer programmers leap from silicon to organic molecules.
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Gender-affirming care bans expanding, access being cut: U.S. laws now targeting transgender adults
In some U.S. states, proponents of gender-affirming care bans have argued for the last few years that minors are too young to make these medical decisions — but in 2023, legislative attempts to limit the health-care options for transgender youth have expanded to a new age group: adults.
Getting an extra consultation before surgery might not give you a better outcome: Canadian study
A new study that looked at more than 300,000 patients found that a medical consultation prior to a routine surgery wasn’t connected to a better surgical outcome, suggesting these consultations might not be necessary.
Quebec girl, 9, dies after snow fort collapses behind residence
A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed in a forest behind a rural Quebec home.
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent 'absolutely flying.' The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into who.
Toronto
-
Do you know these individuals? Police looking to ID 2 'unknown' women found in Toronto area
Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying two separate 'unknown' women found in the Greater Toronto Area Monday.
-
CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney to retire after 34 years
After 34 years of telling Toronto's stories, CTV News Toronto veteran Austin Delaney is retiring.
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Federal budget to include grocery rebate for lower-income Canadians
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time "grocery rebate" for lower-income Canadians, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
Chestermere mayor calls inspection report 'distortion of facts'
The findings of a provincial probe into the City of Chestermere's governance are being described as "fictional" by Mayor Jeff Colvin.
Montreal
-
Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire
Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.
-
Quebec community mourns loss of nine-year-old girl killed in snow fort collapse
A small community west of Quebec City is mourning the loss of a nine-year-old girl who died after a snow fort collapsed. Provincial police (SQ) say it happened Sunday afternoon in the woods behind a rural home in Saint-Ubalde in the Portneuf RCM.
-
Grocery rebate doesn't go far enough to fight inflation: food policy expert
In grocery store aisles across Quebec, food inflation is no longer an impression but a fact. "I know it's more. I can see from everything that we buy is costing a lot more." a woman tells CTV News at Esposito in NDG.
Edmonton
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Edmontonians, Canadian police officers line streets to say farewell to fallen EPS officers
Community members and police services from across the country gathered on Monday to mourn two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral was held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Evidence against Sudbury murder suspect ‘overwhelming,’ Crown tells jury
The Crown prosecutor in Sudbury made his pitch to the jury Monday afternoon in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial, arguing evidence against him is “overwhelming.”
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
Victims identified as police reveal Nashville school shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
Bail granted for Woodstock, Ont. daycare operator facing sexual offences
Trevor Hendershott, 37, of Woodstock has been in custody since his arrest on March 9, but on Monday after a bail hearing, he was granted bail with a number of strict conditions.
Winnipeg
-
W5 investigation reveals asbestos cement pipes beneath Winnipeggers' feet
A recent W5 investigation has found there are 721 kilometres of asbestos cement pipes in Winnipeg, and 25 per cent of the water main networks is also made of the material.
-
$8.2M of unpaid Winnipeg parking tickets sent to collection agency
The City of Winnipeg says $8.2 million worth of unpaid parking fines is now eligible for collection. Notices have been sent in the mail by a collection agency, Gatestone & Co Inc., to collect the unpaid tickets.
-
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
‘Nobody is looking for a handout’ for new Senators arena: Bettman
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says it will be up to the new owners of the Senators to decide whether to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats or at another location in Ottawa.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Bettman: NHL to evaluate Pride nights in offseason after some players refuse to wear jerseys
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will evaluate its Pride nights in the offseason after several players have refused to wear Pride-themed jerseys this season.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
Sask. goaltender who drove a car into a house suspended from junior hockey
A 20-year-old goaltender for the Humboldt Broncos was suspended indefinitely from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) following his arrest over the weekend.
-
RCMP say stolen cows were seized from a property near Saskatoon
Officers seized more than $25,000 worth of stolen cattle from a property near Saskatoon, according to RCMP.
Vancouver
-
Who gets the pet when a couple separates? B.C. looking at amendments to Family Law Act
New guidance is being proposed to help judges in B.C. decide what happens to a family pet when a couple separates.
-
Man arrested after crashing stolen pick-up truck in Delta, police say
A man found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck in Delta attempted to flee after being awoken Monday, according to authorities.
-
Some chickens 'perished' after crash involving truck carrying cages on Highway 1: contractor
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C. was closed for hours Monday after a transport truck carrying chickens went into a ditch.
Regina
-
Several kilograms of meth, fentanyl and cocaine seized by RCMP trafficking team in southern Sask.
A month's long investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP has led to one arrest and the seizure of several kilograms of narcotics in the village of Hodgeville.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
-
Fatal crash near Langenburg claims Regina man's life
A four-vehicle crash near Langenburg claimed the life of a Regina man on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'
A municipal councillor on Vancouver Island has resigned effective immediately after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a public council meeting.
-
'It was very devastating': Anniversary of tsunami in Port Alberni serves as warning
Monday marks the 59th anniversary of a devastating tsunami that crashed through a Vancouver Island community.
-
Police use beanbag shotgun during arrest in Victoria Inner Harbour
Victoria police say a person was arrested on Monday afternoon after police received a report of someone brandishing a knife near the Inner Harbour.