Two recent N.S. homicides linked by intimate partner violence

The recent deaths of two seniors in Cole Harbour, N.S., were confirmed to be the result of intimate partner violence, which came only weeks after another instance of intimate partner violence resulted in two deaths in Enfield.

Police found the remains of a 72-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman early Monday morning in Cole Harbour.

“We can confirm at this time that a firearm was used in this incident. The woman's death was a result of homicide, and the investigation has determined that the man who died as a result of self-inflicted wounds was responsible for the women's death,” says Cpl. Carly McCann, Nova Scotia RCMP’s public information officer. “The investigation shows this incident to be one of intimate partner violence,” McCann says.

On Oct. 18, a 61-year-old man killed his 59-year-old wife at their home in Enfield. He then killed himself.

Police later confirmed it was an incident of intimate partner violence.

“It's more common than we want to believe,” says Tara Graham, the Enfield victim’s daughter.

Between 2014 and 2022, police-reported intimate partner violence among people aged 65 and older increased by 45 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. In 2022, roughly 34 in 100,000 senior women and 23 in 100,000 senior men reported being victims of intimate partner violence.

The Transition House Association of Nova Scotia is launching Domestic Violence Awareness Month in November.

“There needs to be change. Somebody needs to step in and make a change, a policy change, law changes,” Graham says.

“I think, unfortunately, these cases really demonstrate potentially deadly impacts of intimate partner violence,” says Ann de Ste. Croix, the executive director of Transition House Association.

In September, the Nova Scotia government declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Last year, the Transition House Association helped 4,500 women and children experiencing domestic violence.

“I think leading up to the holidays, there are a lot of stressors placed on families, whether it's economic or other reasons,” de. Ste. Croix said.

Statistics show 79 per cent of survivors of domestic violence are women and fewer than one in five incidents are reported to police.

According to the Canadian Femicide Observatory, at least 155 women and girls have been killed in Canada so far this year; in 95 per cent of those deaths, a male was accused in their killing.

-With files from The Canadian Press

