Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018:

Nova Scotia:

  • All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board are closed.
  • Buses in the Strait Regional School Board and Cape Breton-Victoria School Board are travelling on paved roads only. Schools are open.
  • CSAP schools are closed in the Clare and Argyle areas. l'École acadienne de Truro, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, and l'École Rose-des-Vents are also closed.
  • NSCC's Annapolis Valley campus, COGS, Burridge campus, Digby Learning Centre, Kingstec campus, Lunenburg campus, Shelburne campus, and Truro campus will reopen at 10 a.m.
  • NSCC's Cumberland campus and Amherst Learning Centre will reopen at noon.

New Brunswick:

  • There are no school closures in New Brunswick, but buses in the Anglophone East and Anglophone South school districts are operating on a one-hour delay. The schools will open on time.

 

Prince Edward Island:

  • All French and English public schools will delay opening by one hour.
  • The University of Prince Edward Island will open at 9:30 a.m. with classes commencing at 10 a.m.
  • Holland College campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.