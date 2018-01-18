Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 6:42AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 18, 2018 7:10AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board are closed.
- Buses in the Strait Regional School Board and Cape Breton-Victoria School Board are travelling on paved roads only. Schools are open.
- CSAP schools are closed in the Clare and Argyle areas. l'École acadienne de Truro, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, and l'École Rose-des-Vents are also closed.
- NSCC's Annapolis Valley campus, COGS, Burridge campus, Digby Learning Centre, Kingstec campus, Lunenburg campus, Shelburne campus, and Truro campus will reopen at 10 a.m.
- NSCC's Cumberland campus and Amherst Learning Centre will reopen at noon.
New Brunswick:
- There are no school closures in New Brunswick, but buses in the Anglophone East and Anglophone South school districts are operating on a one-hour delay. The schools will open on time.
Prince Edward Island:
- All French and English public schools will delay opening by one hour.
- The University of Prince Edward Island will open at 9:30 a.m. with classes commencing at 10 a.m.
- Holland College campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.