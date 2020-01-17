Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 7:34AM AST Last Updated Friday, January 17, 2020 7:59AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools. Support staff are asked to report to work at their regular time.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Argyle, Clare, Greenwood, Pomquet, Beau-Port, Truro, Cheticamp and Sydney areas.
- NSCC: The Burridge campus, Digby Learning Centre, Cumberland campus, Amherst Learning Centre, Marconi campus, Pictou campus, Shelburne campus, Strait Area campus, Wagmatcook Learning Centre, and Truro campus are closed.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone East School District: Caledonia Regional High School, Dorchester Consolidated School, Hillsborough Elementary School, Marshview Middle School, Port Elgin Regional School, Riverside Consolidated School, Salem Elementary School, Shediac Cape School, and Tantramar Regional High School are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- All public schools in the French and English schools boards are closed.
- UPEI: Will delay opening. A further announcement is expected at 11 a.m.
- Holland College: All campuses will delay opening until 10:30 a.m.