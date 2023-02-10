Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Drivers in Digby County will be using their discretion on unpaved roads.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Annapolis County are closed. Schools in Kings County and West Hants are opening two hours later than usual. Bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education is implementing its backroad closure plan for Lunenburg and Queens Counties.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
- Classes are cancelled at all Strait Regional Centre for Education schools.
- Classes are cancelled for all Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education students except for Sydney Academy which will continue with online learning as scheduled.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at École NDA, École Beau-Port, École acadienne de Pomquet and École acadienne de Truro. École Rose-des-Vents is delayed opening by two hours.
- NSCC: The Marconi Campus is closed. The Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, is closed.
- CBU campus and associated offices are closed for the morning. A decision on the status of the afternoon will be made by 11 a.m..
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed.
- University of New Brunswick: The UNB Fredericton campus is closed. The UNB Saint John campus will delay opening until noon.
- St. Thomas University is closed.
- Moncton University: The Edmundston campus is closed for the morning and will open at noon. The Shippagan campus is closed for the morning and decision will be made between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. regarding afternoon classes and activities.
- NBCC: The Fredericton, corporate office, Woodstock, Miramichi, Saint John and AHEC buildings are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
- All schools in the French Language School Board are closed.
- Some Holland College campuses are experiencing weather-related delays.
