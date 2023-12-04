Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: all Digby County Schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: all schools, offices and worksites are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: all schools and worksites are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: all schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: all schools (including the Municipality of East Hants, and Counties of Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou) are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: classes are cancelled at all schools.
- CSAP: classes are canceled at Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, Rose-des-Vents, Mer et Monde, Grand-Portage, Beaubassin, Sommet, Bois-Joli, Carrefour, Mosaique, Beaux-Marais, Truro, Torbé, Pomquet,Beau-Port.
- Dalhousie University: Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
- University’s of King’s College campus is closed.
- Saint Mary’s University is closed.
- Mount Saint Vincent University will be closed until at least noon.
- NSCAD: all campuses will be closed.
- St. Francis Xavier University is closed and classes are cancelled.
- NSCC: several campuses are closed.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- There are no school closures in New Brunswick.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- There are no school closures in P.E.I.
