ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

    NOVA SCOTIA

    • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: all Digby County Schools are closed.
    • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: all schools, offices and worksites are closed.
    • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: all schools and worksites are closed.
    • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: all schools are closed.
    • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: all schools (including the Municipality of East Hants, and Counties of Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou) are closed.
    • Strait Regional Centre for Education: classes are cancelled at all schools.
    • CSAP: classes are canceled at Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, Rose-des-Vents, Mer et Monde, Grand-Portage, Beaubassin, Sommet, Bois-Joli, Carrefour, Mosaique, Beaux-Marais, Truro, Torbé, Pomquet,Beau-Port.
    • Dalhousie University: Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
    • University’s of King’s College campus is closed.
    • Saint Mary’s University is closed.
    • Mount Saint Vincent University will be closed until at least noon.
    • NSCAD: all campuses will be closed.
    • St. Francis Xavier University is closed and classes are cancelled.
    • NSCC: several campuses are closed.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    • There are no school closures in P.E.I.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News