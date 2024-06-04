ATLANTIC
    • Straight Up to Canada: Paula Abdul announces shows in Saint John, Truro, Sydney

    Grammy Award-winning singer and dancer Paula Abdul has announced she is going on tour in Canada this fall and is making three stops in the Maritimes.

    The Straight Up! To Canada Tour kicks off in Victoria on Sept 25. Abdul is scheduled to perform more than a dozen shows before arriving on the East Coast.

    She is slated to perform at TD Station in Saint John, N.B., on Oct. 24, the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S., on Oct. 25, and Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 26.

    Abdul will be joined by two other singers who rose to fame in the 1980s –Taylor Dayne and Tiffany.

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at paulaabdul.com and VIP packages are also available.

    Abdul is also a choreographer and TV personality, appearing as a judge on “American Idol” for eight seasons.

    Her debut album “Forever Your Girl” is certified seven times Platinum in the U.S. and includes four No. 1 singles “Forever Your Girl”, “Cold Hearted”, “Opposites Attract” and “Straight Up.”

