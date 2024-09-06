Street in north end Halifax reopens after police investigation

A section of a street in the north end of Halifax has reopened Friday morning following a police investigation.

Halifax Regional Police returned to a home in the 3600 block of Rosemeade Avenue where a shooting took place the day before.

When officers arrived at the scene Thursday morning they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say two men, who are believed to be known to each other, were in a dispute when one of them shot the other.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

