Street in north end Halifax reopens after police investigation
A section of a street in the north end of Halifax has reopened Friday morning following a police investigation.
Halifax Regional Police returned to a home in the 3600 block of Rosemeade Avenue where a shooting took place the day before.
When officers arrived at the scene Thursday morning they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police say two men, who are believed to be known to each other, were in a dispute when one of them shot the other.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
International students in Kitchener, Ont. lose thousands of dollars to alleged rental scam
More than a dozen international students fell for a scam involving a fake apartment rental. Here's what experts say renters should do when hunting for a new home.
Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings
The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people and his father will both stay in custody following back-to-back court hearings Friday morning where their lawyers declined to seek bail.
Michigan judge loses docket after she's recorded making anti-gay, anti-Black comments
A suburban Detroit judge is no longer handling cases after a court official turned over recordings of her making anti-gay insults and referring to Black people as lazy.
Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new music
Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.
Canadians hearing the voices of Afghan women
Canadians advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls are asking the world to lend an ear to their voices and a helping hand to those being stripped of their rights.
Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal New Brunswick shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search continues Friday in the Esgenoopetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area for a man who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.
An ex-Mafia hitman is to be sentenced in the prison slaying of gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
A former Mafia hitman was to be sentenced Friday in the fatal prison bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger after making a deal with prosecutors to change his not-guilty plea.
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A terrifying incident unfolded at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon on Thursday when a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police release video of armed home invasion in Markham for second time this week
Police have released video of an armed home invasion in Markham for the second time this week.
-
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
-
Man arrested after 5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Toronto
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in East York injured five people on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
Fall festivals and spooky events in Calgary (and area) this autumn
If you're a fan of fall festivals or spooky celebrations, there are lots happening in Calgary this autumn.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER This weekend likely to be the warmest until next summer
A well-developed and well-positioned ridge of high pressure sitting overtop of Alberta will produce unusually warm conditions over the next few days.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
-
$250M price of Edmonton's renovation wish list for Commonwealth Stadium
Nearly 50 years after it was built, the City of Edmonton says Commonwealth Stadium could use some major renovations.
Montreal
-
Montreal gas prices hit lowest mark in 18 months
Those driving in and around Montreal woke up on Friday to the lowest gas prices seen in 18 months.
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
-
Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator turns down Couche-Tard takeover offer
The parent company of the Japanese 7-Eleven convenience store chain said Friday that it’s turning down a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Canada.
Ottawa
-
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
-
Firefighters rescue 2 tenants from balconies while battling fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Services says 9-1-1 received a call just before 10 p.m. Thursday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor of a building on Somerset Street West, near O'Connor Street.
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
London
-
'A tonne of sleepless nights': LHSC interim CEO announces dozens of cuts to executive ranks
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Thursday it has cut dozens of top administration positions, reducing the payroll by millions of dollars.
-
Complainant testifies in sexual assault trial involving former Woodstock mayor
Day two in the second trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch got underway Thursday as Assistant Crown Jennifer Moser continued examination of a female ex-friend of Birtch.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
Barrie
-
Suspended G1 driver faces criminal charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust: OPP
Provincial police say an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Yonge Street in Midland, which led to the seizure of a large amount of street drugs, cash, and weapons and resulted in criminal charges.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Barrie, Ont. man's trial begins in 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro
The trial of Robert MacQueen, aka Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway Thursday in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury woman found in Point Grondine Park
Indigenous and provincial police are investigating after the body of a Sudbury woman was found in Point Grondine Park near Killarney several hours after she was reported missing.
-
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A terrifying incident unfolded at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon on Thursday when a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man arrested after elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Complainant testifies in sexual assault trial involving former Woodstock mayor
Day two in the second trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch got underway Thursday as Assistant Crown Jennifer Moser continued examination of a female ex-friend of Birtch.
-
Man arrested at Region of Waterloo International Airport
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation on Goyeau Street
Windsor police have shut down a portion of Goyeau Street for an active investigation.
-
8 people displaced after morning fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning. According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.
-
Traffic note for Dougalle Avenue
Businesses remain accessible and no through traffic will be allowed.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in case of Manitoba jail guard accused in death of inmate
A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict today in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.
-
'We were all shaken': Kids dropped off by bus at wrong stop amid issues with division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
IIU investigating after man shot by RCMP in rural Manitoba
Manitoba's police watchdog is now investigating after an RCMP officer shot a man outside a home in the RM of Macdonald.
Regina
-
'Pure annoyance': Cricket infestation taking over south Sask. farm
James Schiller says crickets are taking over his farm southwest of Regina.
-
These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
-
Canada's unemployment rate at 6.6%, rises past seven year high outside of pandemic
Canada's unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent in August, scaling a peak last seen more than seven years ago outside of pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, data showed on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A terrifying incident unfolded at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon on Thursday when a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.
-
These Sask. constituencies have no incumbent for the 2024 provincial election
With nearly two dozen current Saskatchewan Party, NDP and independent MLAs not seeking re-election, there will be a plethora of new members of the legislative assembly after the provincial election this fall.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
Vancouver
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Ambulance diversions underway as Royal Columbian Hospital attempts smoother tech transition
British Columbia has spent years planning and implementing a purely digital medical record system for the province's hospitals – and one of the largest is now sending away some patients as it attempts a smoother transition than its peers.
-
Jacob Hoggard seeking to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Watchdog calls for B.C. to boost oversight of old-growth forest on Quadra Island
British Columbia's independent forest-practices watchdog says there's a risk that a coastal island won't have enough old-growth trees in the future due to inadequate monitoring of harvesting.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.