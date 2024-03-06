Strike at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax ends

The faculty association of Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax has ratified a deal, ending its strike.

No details were announced in a brief social media posting from the union Tuesday, other than that 93 per cent of members were in favour.

🎉 MSVUFA members ratified our agreement (93%)! Strike ends with an agreement with the BoG, moving towards equity & fairness. Thanks for the support from students, community, and fellow unions. There will be more news to follow in the comming days. But for today, Thank You. pic.twitter.com/PmccvauCJM — @MSVUFA (@MSVUFA) March 5, 2024

The 160 faculty, librarians and lab instructors walked off the job on Feb. 12.

They say they were on strike in part to improve their wages and benefits, and to bring them in line with other Atlantic universities.

