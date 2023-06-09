Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table

Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.

More than 1,800 support staff have been on strike since May 10 after CUPE Local 5047 didn’t agree to a deal reached with other locals around Nova Scotia, which included a 6.5 per cent wage hike over four years.

The union said pay is a major sticking point, with some workers having a hard time making ends meet.

The striking workers include child and youth care practitioners, early childhood educators, school library specialists and more.

Some students who need their assistance have also not been able to go to school during the strike.

CUPE Local 5047 told CTV News late Thursday afternoon it invited the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) back to the bargaining table with a meeting scheduled Friday.

The two sides are said to be meeting with the assistance of a conciliation officer.

According to an email obtained by CTV News, the government will not be offering new money in any form to end job action.

CUPE Local 5047 president Chris Melanson told CTV News over the phone the union is pleased HRCE is willing to come back to the table.

HRCE also confirmed to CTV News talks are scheduled to resume after a request by CUPE.

