Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
About 77 per cent of CUPE Local 3912, which includes part time academics, teaching assistants, markers and demonstrators, voted in favour of the new four-year collective agreement this week.
More than 1,600 votes had been cast over the two-day period.
"Our members are receiving significant wage increases and contract improvements that will make a real, positive change in their lives," said CUPE 3912 President Cameron Ells, in a new release.
The new agreement includes:
- A course contract wage increase of 23 per cent over four years for new part-time academic instructors
- An hourly pay rate increase of 23 per cent over four years for all teaching assistants
- An hourly pay rate increase of 44 per cent over four years for both markers and demonstrators
- Full payment to members for their fall 2022 contracts with the employer
"Thank you, in particular, to our Dalhousie strike committee, our negotiating team, CUPE National, the Dalhousie Student Union, CUPE 3912 members, friends, supporters and allies," said Ells. "Be it on the picket line, online in general, or behind the scenes, your generous contributions of time, energy, effort, and thoughtfulness are much appreciated."
The term of the contract is from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2024.
With the agreement, staff members are expected to return to work in the coming days.
