More than 100 students at a high school in Salisbury, N.B., walked out of class Thursday in protest over new rules that restrict their access to washrooms during class time.

“We're not allowed to use the bathrooms any more unless we're escorted to the bathrooms,” said Liam Killam, a student at J.M.A. Armstrong High School.

Some students have been told they can't leave at all during class time, but the students say bathroom breaks should be considered a right, not a privilege.

“I just find its really degrading to have to be followed,” said student Grace Lewis. “It’s kind of unethical to not let students use the washroom.”

The rule was put in place after some students were caught vaping in the bathrooms or damaging the property.

“We have eight high schools in our school district and I think if we had the eight principals here, they would agree that vaping is an issue,” said Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of the Anglophone East School District.

The school sent a letter home saying students will be required to go to the washrooms during non-instructional times.

“In the five-minute break the bathrooms are really crowded,” said student Ian Thomas.

Students at J.M.A. Armstrong High School could be heard chanting the words, “Pee in peace! Pee in peace! And '16, not two' -- a reference to them being 16 years old, not two years old -- during Thursday's walkout.

“It's kind of strange when you're using the bathroom and a teacher or a principal is standing outside telling you to hurry up,” Killam said.

Student Chris Fawcette has started a petition collecting signatures.

“We have around 125 on the petition so far,” he said.

The Anglophone East School District says it understands why students feel all are being punished for the actions of a few.

“The bigger picture for the school and the administration is, how do we do something about this and send a message that it’s all of our responsibility to fix it?” Ingersoll said.

Ingersoll says the key to moving forward is for students to sit down with staff and find some common ground.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.

Students at J.M.A Armstrong High School in #Salisbury,NB are holding what they call a “peaceful protest” to fight for their right to be able to use the bathroom during class.

⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/kikZ6702zm — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) March 28, 2019

The rule to not allow students to use the bathroom during class was made after some students were found vaping and/or vandalizing school property during classtime. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/uHzqUZvIVj — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) March 28, 2019

Students @ J.M.A Armstrong say they’re now locked out of the school. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/oNsfDdKCLj — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) March 28, 2019

Protest over. Students have gone back inside. Numerous students have told me they are told they are being suspended. No confirmation from the school or school district on this. They have not returned our calls.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/KwuyGVHJlv — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) March 28, 2019



