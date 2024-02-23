ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Study aims to determine requirements for electrification of school buses in parts of Atlantic Canada

    A school bus is seen in this undated file photograph. A school bus is seen in this undated file photograph.
    Share

    A feasibility study is examining the potential for the electrification of provincially owned school bus fleets in parts of Atlantic Canada.

    The federal, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador governments have spent a combined $495,000 on the study, according to a news release from the federal government.

    "Transitioning to electric school buses represents a significant step in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and helping integrate environmentally friendly technologies in the transportation sector,” said Sean Fraser, minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

    “We will continue working with partners across the country to reduce carbon emissions and advance a more sustainable transportation system."

    The goal of the study is to learn the requirements for transitioning up to 2,900 school buses to electric power.

    “The study will develop a roadmap that will enhance the provinces' knowledge of zero-emission transportation and provide valuable insights for decisions needed to proceed with the electrification,” reads the release.

    “The roadmap will also cover infrastructure requirements, timelines, emissions reduction, long-term cost savings, and ensure that the provinces are prepared for deployments.”

    New Brunswick’s minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Bill Hogan, says the province is pleased to participate in the study.

    "Exploring sustainable transportation solutions is one step towards a cleaner and greener future for our students and our communities," said Hogan.

    The federal government is spending $396,000 on the project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund, while the Council of Atlantic Ministers of Education and Training is contributing $99,000.

    "Nova Scotia is committed to a clean and healthy province – for current and future generations. In joining the Atlantic Electric School Bus feasibility study, the Province of Nova Scotia is helping to find ways to create safe, zero-emission travel to and from school for our students,” said Nova Scotia’s Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Becky Druhan.

    The government says Prince Edward Island started converting its school bus fleet in 2021.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News