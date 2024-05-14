ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood

    A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

    A post on the Nova Scotia RCMP's "X" page said police are on scene of a sudden death in the 100 block of Fenerty Road.

    The post went on to say residents can expect a police presence in the area.

    Pictures taken by CTV News show at least six police vehicles at a residence, which is cordoned off by police tape.

    Police tape can be seen on a property on Fenerty Road in Middle Sackville, N.S., on May 14, 2024.

    Police say there is no risk to the public.

    No other details are available at this time.

