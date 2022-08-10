Summer of statements spurs LNG export debate in Saint John

The New Brunswick government’s ambitions to export liquefied natural gas from Saint John isn’t a secret, and the federal government has been spending the summer promoting similar prospects across the country.

While in Saint John last week, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada had a responsibility to provide liquefied natural gas to Europe in the name of "energy security."

Freeland didn’t make mention of any particular facility as an example, but the locality of her statement was noted.

"We were really pleased to see that the Deputy Prime Minister Freeland was in the region to talk about the need for LNG exports and the role that Atlantic Canada could potentially play," said Michelle Robichaud, president of the Atlantic Centre for Energy. "It is critical the federal government really work with our provincial government and private industry to make this goal a reality quickly. And it seems, with her visit, they’re doing just that."

Groups opposed to the development of an LNG export facility in Saint John have also taken note of government statements from the past few weeks.

Louise Comeau, the New Brunswick Conservation Council’s director of climate change and energy solutions, said the claim of LNG exports providing energy security in Europe was nothing more than a ruse.

"The reality is we cannot convert a plant like the Saint John LNG facility very quickly," said Comeau. "Certainly we’re not going to be helping Germany with its winter heating needs."

Comeau is concerned the discussion may be a catalyst to reviving another controversial topic.

"We’re very worried about the shale gas moratorium being lifted," said Comeau. "We don’t feel the public is open to that. We know the public would prefer the province embrace the future, which is a future that doesn’t use fossil fuels, that moves quickly to renewable energy."