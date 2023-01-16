'Super slice challenge': 8-pound pizza slice challenges Cape Breton's biggest appetites

It's a piece of pizza that's pretty much preposterous.

"It's about four and a half feet,” said Justin Ayre, owner of Alexandra’s Pizza in Sydney, N.S.

To put the size of the Titanic slice into perspective, Ayre said it weighs about eight pounds.

An ordinary large pizza at Alexandra's is 16 inches. This slice -- crust to corner -- measures about 54 inches.

Two people have 25 minutes to finish the slice and win the Super Slice Challenge, Ayre said.

"If they complete it in under 25 minutes they get $200, a $200 charity donation of their choice, and free pizza for three months,” Ayre explained.

This isn't the first time Alexandra’s in Sydney has thrown down the gauntlet like this.

In 2018, the store held a six-pound donair challenge.

Two people finished it, including Joel Hansen of Ontario -- a fitness model who has risen to fame as perhaps Canada's number-one competitive eater.

“There's a little bit of science behind it,” Hansen said at the time. “You just have to be able to eat a large amount of food in a short amount of time. Somehow, I did it -- stuffed it in my big toe or something."

A close-up shot of an eight-pound pizza slice that is the subject of the Super Slice Challenge at Alexandra's Pizza in Sydney, N.S. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV)

So while taking down the enormous slice of pepperoni and cheese as a two-person team might be attainable, so far no one has done it.

"[There are] a lot of talkers, no takers,” Ayre said.

Most people know someone with a legendary appetite, and people have been tagging friends on social media to take on the challenge.

“We had a few no-shows, and we have three guys coming this week to complete it… or to try,” Ayre said.

To break the big slice down further, Ayre said it has about two pounds of pepperoni, three and a half pounds of cheese, a pound of sauce and three large pizzas' worth of dough.

"It's probably equal to about 13 or 14 of our regular slices,” he estimated.

With Super Bowl parties around the corner, the slice could feed a crowd.

"The only thing is, we need to find a big enough box to fit it in,” Ayre said.

For now, dividing the monster slice up into four or five separate boxes is the best they can do.

"[The challenge] will run until someone beats it,” Ayre said. “Then, we'll move on to something else."