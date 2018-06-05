

CTV Atlantic





Supporters of a women's lead taxi company rallied at Halifax City Hall Tuesday morning for female only taxi-services in the municipality.

Chrissy McDow’s women only car service shuttles passengers back and forth to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, where she and her fleet of drivers are licensed to operate.

McDow says she’d love to expand into the highly competitive taxi business, but there is one problem, there are only 1000 permits to go around the municipality, and the waitlist to get one is in the hundreds.

She hopes Tuesday’s rally will convince city hall to make an exception for her unique company.