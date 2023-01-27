Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case

Evan Louis Tobias is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Justin Breau in Saint John, N.B. (Saint John Police Force) Evan Louis Tobias is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Justin Breau in Saint John, N.B. (Saint John Police Force)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island