    • Suspect taken into custody after weapons complaint at Halifax high school

    Halifax West High School is pictured on March 21, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) Halifax West High School is pictured on March 21, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A suspect has been taken into custody after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a weapons complaint at Halifax West High School in Clayton Park – a community within Halifax – Friday morning.

    The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says the school activated a hold-and-secure order, however, classes continued.

    Police placed a suspect in custody, adding there was no threat to the community.

    No other details about the incident have been released.

    HRCE says the hold and secure has since been lifted and the school has resumed normal operations.

    The public can expect a police presence to continue into the afternoon, according to HRP.

