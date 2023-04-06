Suspicious fire closes New Brunswick school for the day

Petitcodiac Regional School was closed Thursday due to an early morning fire that has been deemed suspicious.

Chief Craig Ramsay of the Petitcodiac Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to the school around 4:20 a.m.

Light smoke was discovered in one of the rooms in the elementary wing of the K-12 school and the sprinkler system was activated.

The fire was contained to one room.

Ramsay said the fire is suspicious and is being investigated by the RCMP and the New Brunswick Office of the Fire Marshall.

School staff are evaluating the damage and the facility is closed.

"For how long, nobody knows," said Ramsay.

A spokesperson for the Anglophone East School District said they are communicating with the police and fire officials.

More information will be provided to families when it becomes available to the district.

Petitcodiac Regional School is located in the heart of the village and is home to roughly 650 students.