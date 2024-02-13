ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Swole Bears: N.S. teen launches high-protein gummy business

    Share

    A Nova Scotia teenager has come up with a sweet idea – a high-protein gummy bear business.

    Rory Fox of Lower Sackville, N.S., launched Swole Bears almost a year ago thanks to his interest in fitness.

    “Basically, they’re protein gummy bears that are low-calorie, high-protein, they’re sweetened with honey,” he says. “A whole pack has 170 calories, 25 grams of protein.”

    The 15-year-old says he decided to use honey instead of glucose in his products because it is a more natural replacement.

    “Honey can be a good fuel for a workout as it has some quick and easy carbs. Overall, a lot healthier than glucose, because glucose can cause a lot of health problems,” he says.

    “Swole” is an informal term for muscular, and is a play on the word “swollen.”

    “Some people say (it) after they get a work out, like they get a pump, or like they get swole,” Rory says.

    And now fellow fitness enthusiasts are using them to get “swole” themselves.

    “Everyone’s really liked them,” Rory says. “Haven’t really had anything negative, really good feedback overall.”

    Rory has hosted meet and greets at local gyms, allowing people to taste test and purchase his handmade gummies.

    “It’s really good. The flavour is really flavorful. The consistency is really good,” said Fitness FX member Christina Kim. “He’s done a really good job as someone super young starting a business.”

    Rory’s mother says she and Rory’s father were “a bit concerned” when he first started Swole Bears, wondering if it could go anywhere.

    “And he said, ‘Mom, I’m not afraid to fail. I just really want to try.’ It’s been impressive that he’s put the effort in and been thoughtful about all the steps along the way,” Tricia Fox says.

    Tricia says the community as a whole has been supportive of Rory’s venture.

    “His gym community, his school community, family and friends have really rallied around and helped him to move this to the next level. It’s exciting to see him grow,” she says. “He’s the youngest of six children, so he’s only been inspired by who’s gone before him, and it’s been lovely to watch.”

    Rory says his goal is to expand his gummy business as much as he can.

    “Try and get more people to know about them and be able to use this as a good tool for working out and having something that’s healthy, but can also meet your macros at the end of the day.”

    More information on Swole Bears can be found on their Instagram page.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Government contracts for sale? There's an app for that

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it "broke just about every rule in the book" in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the "dreaded" ArriveCAN app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News