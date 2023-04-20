Sydney airport not keeping up with industry rebound: Tourism CEO

The J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport was quiet Thursday, with now only two flights taking off per day.

Terry Smith, the CEO of Destination Cape Breton, says it's concerning.

“The recovery of air routes to Sydney has not kept pace with other airports across the country,” said Smith.

A long-time Halifax to Sydney route was grounded in January 2022, leaving travellers with only two options: direct flights to Toronto and Montreal through a lone carrier -- Air Canada.

“There are fewer options for visitors to come to the island by air and because there's only one carrier it also makes it more expensive with no competition,” said Smith.

Meanwhile, in Fredericton, the city's international airport is set to have additional capacity this summer.

Air Canada is flying larger aircraft and adding more flights to Toronto. Beginning June 12, Fredericton and Calgary will be connected via Lynx Air.

Flair Airlines is once again offering service between Saint John, N.B., and Toronto three days a week this summer.

“Ideally, what we need to see is a flight that goes out in the morning and comes back early evening from Halifax,” said Angela Zorzi-Gouthro, interim CEO at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

She says conversations are underway with carriers about offering more options out of Sydney, N.S.

“I wish I could say more, but there are discussions with airlines both big and small,” said Zorzi-Gouthro.

She says the hope is to have another airline flying out of Sydney, N.S., by next year.