Sydney, N.S., airport wants more airlines

It's been more than a year since Air Canada cancelled its Sydney to Halifax route, leaving fewer options for passengers.

It currently operates daily flights to Toronto and Montreal, but is the only commercial airline flying out of Sydney right now.

“It’s ongoing discussions with airlines big and small and we're trying to get another airline in here. We're very thankful to have Air Canada, but in any healthy business environment, we need competition,” said Angela Zorzi-Gouthro, interim CEO at the J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport.

Some people are passing the airport altogether and driving four hours to Halifax for better deals and more options.

“I think it's sad really. There are less flights in and out of our airport. They're more expensive, which makes it more difficult to travel,” said Jenna Lahey, Cape Breton Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Lahey says the airport is essential for different services and attracting businesses.

“People are taking their money and spending it in Halifax when they could be bringing it here to the island,” she said.

Sydney is hoping to attract a discount air carrier.

Flair Airlines recently announced it will once again be offering service between Saint John and Toronto three days a week this summer, compared to two days last year.

Like Sydney, Saint John Airport's only other carrier is Air Canada.

“Everybody was just happy that we have some alternatives in Saint John,” said Lori Carle with the Saint John Airport.

Major airlines are using bigger aircraft, which makes it harder for smaller airports to attract carriers like Air Canada and WestJet.

“I have to say we were very close to getting a second airline in here, but due to runway restrictions, they can't land here,” said Zorzi-Gouthro.

The plan to upgrade the runways in the next year, which officials hope will provide more options for travellers.