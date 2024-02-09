System glitch leaves thousands unclaimed at Atlantic Lottery
About $27,000 sits unclaimed at Atlantic Lottery, not due to the luck of the game but because of a glitch in the system.
“The amount’s not that huge, but to any person out there that missed out on their winnings, it’s a big deal to people,” said business professor Ed McHugh.
Atlantic Lottery refused to do an on-camera interview with CTV News on Friday and instead sent a statement.
Officials say that approximately 0.06 per cent of all tickets scanned on the mobile app between October 16th and January 25th got a “non-winner” message when that wasn’t the case.
“This was immediately corrected upon discovery,” said Public Relations Strategist Lindsay Meekins in an email.
“Only draw tickets scanned using the mobile app were affected. All other ticket types scanned properly and all ticket scanners at retail locations functioned correctly.”
The only way ALC let players know was by posting on social media and with a pop-up message on their app.
“Absolutely there should have been more transparency,” said McHugh.
“In business there are what I call key success factors and one of their key success factors would be to be open, transparent and honest. So when something like this happens, this is a pretty important bullet in the history of the business.”
Hundreds of players have since commented on the Facebook post from last Friday evening with questions and concerns and ALC did respond to those comments.
The company says that players who were logged onto the app when they scanned will automatically see the prize money added to their account if they did actually win, but many people are pointing out that they weren’t logged in and they threw away their tickets after they were told it wasn’t a winner.
“We will continue to review lower prize levels to determine the extent of the impact and will award any unclaimed prizes that can be attached to a specific player,” said Meekins.
“Ensuring players receive the prizes they are entitled to is the most important thing Atlantic Lottery does and we always strive to share transparent and accurate information. We recognize this has resulted in a negative experience for our players. We are reviewing our processes to identify potential improvements and prevent similar occurrences in the future.”
McHugh says while this likely won’t have a huge impact on people playing the lottery in the future, it is important for the company to address this head on.
“You’ve got to find a way to reassure people,” he said.
“I think you’ve got to take the app offline right now and rebuild it and make sure that mistake that was in the programing is taken out and then put it back on and reassure people that it is now working 100 per cent after you’ve tested it, and tested it, and tested it.”
The largest amount affected by this glitch was $1,027, followed by two $1,000 prizes and one ticket worth $500. Atlantic Lottery says all four of those prizes have now been awarded to the rightful players.
Any players who have used the mobile ticket checker during the time period who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact ALC at 1-877-252-3287.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Explosion and fire at Sydney, N.S., seniors' residence displaces 62, seriously injures one
Cape Breton Regional Police, EHS and fire services are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.
200-foot radio station tower disappears without a trace in Alabama
The theft of a giant radio tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and the surrounding county, the radio station's general manager said.
Harris calls special counsel's comments on Biden's memory 'gratuitous' and 'politically motivated'
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory, calling it "politically motivated" and "gratuitous.
Ex-swimming champion to make doping 'world record' attempt
Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50-metre freestyle at the Enhanced Games.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
‘Just in pain’: Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
-
SIU clears cop in death of boy pursued by police near Canada's Wonderland
The police officer who pursued a teenage boy at Canada's Wonderland in October had no reason to do so but was not responsible for the fatal collision that took place moments later, according to a report by Ontario’s police watchdog
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
-
Former southern Alberta teacher sentenced to 3 years for sexual exploitation of student
A former southern Alberta teacher has been sentenced to three years behind bars for sexually exploiting a student.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
Edmonton
-
Dissuading young people from gang lifestyle a focus in Edmonton extortion case
Edmonton police urged members of the South Asian community Thursday evening to come forward if they've paid the serial extortionist who's been targeting home builders and monitor the vehicles they share with family members.
-
Edmonton prison stabbing leads to murder charges
Two men have been charged in a homicide that arose from a 2022 stabbing at the city's federal penitentiary, Edmonton police said Friday evening.
-
City offers wage increases to workers as it applies for ability to lock them out if they strike
The City of Edmonton has offered a 7.25-per-cent wage increase to thousands of its workers in negotiations with their union, according to a media release on Friday from the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in manslaughter death of university student
A packed London courtroom heard heart-wrenching victim impact statements from the family of a Western University student who died just days after arriving in London for his studies.
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
Cathy Burghardt-Jesson to be named as Liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
According to sources that have spoken with CTV News London, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson will be announced as the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.
Winnipeg
-
'We want the truth to be uncovered': Family of Winnipeg man who died after police interaction calls for transparency
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
-
More housing, transit safety officers highlighted in Gillingham's State of the City
During his second State of the City address, Mayor Scott Gillingham called for a housing boom.
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario woman credits helmet for saving her after life-changing ski accident
A 27-year-old woman says she wouldn't be alive today had she not been wearing a helmet before a major ski accident in Quebec.
-
3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
-
Third suspect arrested, one still outstanding in Tyendinaga kidnapping case
A third person wanted in connection with a home invasion, kidnapping and assault in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
-
'Bringing our children home': FSIN chiefs applaud Supreme Court decision on Indigenous child warfare
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is applauding a unanimous ruling by Canada’s highest court.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. Supreme Court acquits woman of assaulting grocery workers during COVID-19 pandemic
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has acquitted a woman who was sentenced last year to 18 months of probation for intentionally coughing in the face of a grocery worker and assaulting another worker with a grocery cart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C. sports betting site on pace for record-setting Super Bowl
The B.C. Lottery Corporation’s sports betting site PlayNow says the Swift effect is picking up steam just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
-
Groups previously excluded from Chinatown parade will be allowed to march, organizers say
The organizers of this weekend's Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver's Chinatown have made a last-minute decision to allow two groups they had previously excluded to march.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Regina police investigating fire at church as arson
An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Supreme Court acquits woman of assaulting grocery workers during COVID-19 pandemic
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has acquitted a woman who was sentenced last year to 18 months of probation for intentionally coughing in the face of a grocery worker and assaulting another worker with a grocery cart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Floating hotel ship arrives in Nanaimo ahead of WoodFibre LNG construction project
A massive hotel ship that previously accommodated Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has arrived on Vancouver Island as it prepares to house more than 600 workers for a natural gas construction project near Squamish, B.C.
-
Mounties search for suspect after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island Thursday night.