'Tanker did fabulous': N.B. dog top of his class at K-9 course in the U.S.

He’s back! Tanker the therapy dog for Riverview Fire and Rescue is now a fully trained and certified service animal.

Tanker and his handler Lt. Dave Murray spent a week in Columbus, Ohio, participating in extensive training at a law enforcement K-9 course.

They arrived back in New Brunswick two weeks ago.

“Tanker did fabulous. He surprised me. I didn’t know what to expect,” said Murray. “He did really well and he showed he knew what he was doing.”

The two-year-old miniature golden doodle started his days at 8:30 a.m. in the blazing heat with 13 other dogs.

“It was warm there. It was like the heat we’re having now all the time,” said Murray.

Tanker and his class at the Columbus Zoo. (Courtesy: Lt. Dave Murray)He learned basic commands and how to not react to other animals or loud noises.

“We went to see the helicopters at the Columbus Police Department. Had one of those started up 50 feet away from it. They sat there and couldn’t react,” said Murray. “They were really good.”

Tanker was supposed to be the only Canadian taking the course, but Cst. Donald Wadden of the New Glasgow Regional Police brought Napoleon who’s also a miniature golden doodle.

“Two Maritime dogs,’ said Murray.

Tanker and Napoleon sit proud at the course. (Courtesy: Lt. Dave Murray)Napoleon and Tanker finished top of their class.

“He was rock solid. If you told him to stay he was staying and the instructor knew that. She placed him in spots where other dogs weren’t being placed because they knew he would stay. So yeah, he did really well,” said Murray.

Since returning, Murray and Tanker have scaled back on their usually busy schedule of public appearances to take a little break, but they did stop by the Canada Day celebrations in downtown Moncton the day after getting back home.

Tanker and Murray sit together in front of a Firetruck. (CTV/Derek Haggett)“Just to more or less say thank you to the community for helping out, help with the fundraising because we had to do a lot of fundraising and they really stepped up,” said Murray.

Murray said fundraising was required to make the trip possible.

“You can tell the community really does love him because they supported him really well,” he said. “We needed around $4,000 and we exceeded that which was great with a lot of help from businesses and local people who would just give $50, $20. It really warmed my heart.”

