Tastes of l’Acadie: Congrès Mondial Acadien shines light on local businesses

Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians from around the world as celebrations for the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) begin Saturday.

“I think it’s just exciting that the CMA is going to be in Southwest Nova Scotia this year,” says Tina d’Entremont, co-owner of Rudders Seafood Restaurant & Brew Pub. “There’s obviously the economic impact that it has for the community but for me, I’m also Acadian, so there’s a personal connection as well.”

Map of communities participating in the Congrés mondial acadien, 2024. (Courtesy: Congrés mondial acadien)

The international gathering will bring together more than 30 thousand visitors and locals alike to the municipalities of Clare, Yarmouth and Argyle from Aug. 10 to 18.

There are more than 300 events planned over the nine days of celebrations. The events include family reunions, a trade show, children’s activities, live music and much more. There is also an official acadian tintamarre and concert on Aug. 15 in Yarmouth, which is National Acadian Day.

Organizers say, with such a large number of visitors expected from outside of the Maritimes, it is important for them to shine a spotlight on local businesses.

“We really wanted to look at what was available, look at what we needed as products and also kind of create these co-brands where we’re able to benefit the businesses and also use them as a product and showcase what l’Acadie from here is all about,” explains Pier-Luc Brousseau, CMA communications director.

From CMA-themed chocolate to local cider, craft beer, coffee and more, there are a number of local tastes for visitors to explore.

“Looking at the all-around experience of a visitor from here, and also I’ve done it myself as a tourist, understanding what else do I want to see? Taste or try?” adds Brousseau.

Yarmouth-based craft brewery Heritage Brewing Co. is one of the businesses that created a special product unique to the CMA. Co-owner Jeff Bain says it’s an honour to be able to showcase his beer on the world stage.

Five tall cans of Rudder's Blonde Rock beer are pictured.

“There’s been great support in the community already,” he says. “And we look forward to more people getting here so that we can push it out into more hands.”

“Our blonde rock beer is our most popular beer,” adds d’Entremont, whose restaurant features a CMA-themed beer can label in honour of the international event. “People love to come out and just be with friends and celebrate culture.”

A culture that’s more than 400 years old.

“It’s going to be about those connections,” Brousseau adds. “With other Acadians from all over, and non-Acadians, too. It’s all part of having these cultures collide together and really have our celebration.”

The official opening festival of the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien begins Saturday Aug. 10 at 1p.m. in the festival field located on the Université Sainte-Anne campus in Church Point, N.S. There will be family activities and music going into the evening.

