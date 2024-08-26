Team of Indigenous firefighters deployed to Alberta to help fight wildfires

A team of 10 newly-trained First Nations wildland firefighters are heading to Alberta to help with the province’s efforts in fighting wildfires.

Twenty Indigenous firefighters from across New Brunswick were certified as Type 2 firefighters in April, according to the provincial government.

The team, called the Wabanaki Wildland Crew, has members from the Neqotkuk (Tobique), Natoaganeg (Eel Ground), and Sitansisk (Saint Mary’s) First Nations.

“We are the first province in Atlantic Canada to assist in the deployment of an Indigenous firefighting crew. It is an important partnership that will increase firefighting capacity and depth in New Brunswick and across Canada,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Ted Flemming in a news release.

“The skills and dedication of all our firefighters on this mobilization are invaluable, and their deployment underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing the growing threat of wildfires.”

The team, along with 11 members of the department’s firefighting team, will be in Alberta for two weeks.

Before being deployed, a special ceremony was held in honour of the crew and one of its former members who recently died in an accident, John Eric Paul of Sitansisk First Nation.

“Although our team is full of eagerness and enthusiasm for our mobilization to Alberta, we are also still recovering after the tragic loss of one of our team members, John Eric Paul, who passed away earlier in August,” said Tim Plant, resource development consultation co-ordinator for Sitansisk.

When describing Paul, Plant says he had an “unwavering dedication and passion for his team.”

“May his spirit help guide us as we set out on this mobilization and continue on with this work that he loved. As climate change continues to increase favourable conditions for more frequent and intense wildfires, capacity in Indigenous communities to respond to wildfire emergencies is absolutely vital, which is why projects and partnerships like this one are so important,” said Plant.

The province says recruitment efforts for new First Nations members remains ongoing.

“With more and more out-of-control wildfires taking place across Canada, and as neighbours, we all need to work together to help each other to mitigate these problems,” said Travis Sappier, capacity development co-ordinator of the Mawiw Council.

“With the wildland certification training and deployment, the Wabanaki fire crew is gaining valuable experiences and knowledge which they are able to bring back to New Brunswick and to their own communities. It is an opportunity for them to be role models and it opens new career opportunities while having an impact on fighting the increasing threat and devastation of wildfires.”

