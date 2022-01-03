Technical glitch delays Halifax bridge increase by one day

The toll to cross the Macdonald and MacKay Bridges was supposed to increase Monday, Jan. 3 but because of a technical glitch, the increase has been delayed by one day. The toll to cross the Macdonald and MacKay Bridges was supposed to increase Monday, Jan. 3 but because of a technical glitch, the increase has been delayed by one day.

