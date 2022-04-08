Teen charged after weapons complaint, lockdown at high school in Saint John: police
A teenager has been charged following reports of an armed person Friday morning at a high school in Saint John, N.B.
Simonds High School was placed in lockdown while police searched the area.
The report was made to the Saint John Police Force at 11:16 a.m.
Police say a 15-year-old was arrested at 12:07 p.m. without incident after a plain-clothed officer spotted the suspect running from the area.
No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted shortly afterward, according to police.
Police say an imitation firearm was located close to where the suspect was taken into custody.
According to police, the accused has been charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and has been released with conditions to appear in court June 1.
Several parents arrived at the school while the lockdown was still in effect.
New Brunswick Community College’s Grandview Avenue campus also was placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution Friday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
Before Will Smith, these five people were also disciplined by the academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that Will Smith would be banned from attending its events after slapping Chris Rock. In its 94-year history, at least five people have been expelled from the academy.
Canadian health-care workers offer aid to injured Ukrainians
Two Canadian health workers now helping emergency medical teams in Ukraine say they are witnessing the horrors and inhumanity of the Russian invasion first-hand.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Psychedelics use linked to a lower risk in opioid addiction, study says
Psilocybin, the substance found in magic mushrooms, has been connected to a lower risk in opioid addiction, a recent study conducted in the U.S. suggests.
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
Concerns grow over sixth COVID-19 wave affecting Ontario school absences
As provinces continue to push toward living with COVID-19, teachers and staff in Ontario are raising concerns over the rise in absentees in schools across Ontario amid a sixth wave.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Toronto
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
101-year-old Hazel McCallion accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
-
Around 2,000 Toronto-area health-care workers off job due to COVID-19
There are some 2,000 health-care workers in the Toronto area who are off sick or isolating due to COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
-
Angry driver kicks the mirrors off Tesla on busy Calgary road
A Calgary Tesla driver is dealing with some big repair bills following a run-in with two other drivers last month.
Montreal
-
Young woman rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night.
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval
A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.
-
'Anticipate seeing more': Edmonton mosquito population could double under new plan
After grounding pesticide spraying from helicopters, city officials say Edmonton's new mosquito control strategy could take several years to reach peak effectiveness.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five game in support of Sick Kids
In his four short years, Everett Cacciotti had a big impact on those around him.
-
Ontario Northland inks $109M deal with Metrolinx to refurbish dozens of GO Transit railcars
Metrolinx, an agency owned by the Ontario government, and Ontario Northland have signed a multi-million dollar contract to refurbish GO Transit railcars in North Bay.
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
London
-
Photo radar nabs 2,000 speeders in London, so why were the cameras moved?
It was a busy first six weeks of operation for London’s new photo radar systems.
-
Emotional eye witness testimony at London murder trial
The final two Crown witnesses at a London murder trial described what they saw as a well-known fitness instructor died in the city’s downtown.
-
St. Marys Memorial Hospital reduces emergency department hours due to staff shortage
Due to a staffing shortage at St. Marys Memorial Hospital (SMMH), emergency department hours will be temporarily reduced over the next few days.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba flood forecasters monitoring Colorado low that could bring more than 30 cm of snow to the Red River basin
Manitoba’s flood forecasters are monitoring a Colorado low that could bring significant amounts of rain and snow to the Red River basin.
-
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte area
A police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
-
Provincial investigation underway following gas leak in Selkirk
An investigation is underway after tens of thousands of litres of gasoline leaked at a Selkirk gas station.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
An Ottawa home has sold for more than $800,000 above its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
-
Ottawa's mayor calls for mandatory masks in essential stores, schools and on public transit
Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff to look at whether the city of Ottawa can implement its own mandatory mask bylaw for public transit when the Ontario government's restrictions end this month.
-
How best to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test
Rapid antigen test kits are free and readily available at most pharmacies and grocery stores across Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
-
Lawyers in Saskatoon child abuse trial argue validity of evidence
As a Saskatoon child abuse trial resumed, lawyers argued about whether statements made to social workers should be used as evidence.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to decide how to pay $5.7M owed to city police, as councillor files motion to reject increase again
A Vancouver city councillor has filed a motion to reject an increase to the 2021 police budget.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouse
A Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
-
Man dead, IIO investigating after police well-being check in Surrey, RCMP say
A man is dead after Surrey RCMP officers were called to check on his well-being Friday morning.
Regina
-
'Eager to take action': How a Regina middle school class is supporting a vandalized donut shop
A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School knew they had to do something after a local donut shop fell victim to vandalism for a fifth time.
-
Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.
-
Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina
The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
At least 5 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Langford, B.C.
Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition Friday following a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford.
-
Victoria police continue search for missing man, 54
Victoria police say they are still working to locate a missing 54-year-old man who hasn't been seen for nearly three months.
-
Pender Island, B.C., couple vow to stay off-grid for good after year-long challenge
A Pender Island, B.C., couple took on a challenge to live off the land for a full year. Now that they have completed that challenge, they are going off the grid for good.