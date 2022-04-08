Teen charged after weapons complaint, lockdown at high school in Saint John: police

A teenager has been charged following reports of an armed person Friday morning at a high school in Saint John, N.B.

Simonds High School was placed in lockdown while police searched the area.

The report was made to the Saint John Police Force at 11:16 a.m.

Police say a 15-year-old was arrested at 12:07 p.m. without incident after a plain-clothed officer spotted the suspect running from the area.

No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted shortly afterward, according to police.

Police say an imitation firearm was located close to where the suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, the accused has been charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and has been released with conditions to appear in court June 1.

Several parents arrived at the school while the lockdown was still in effect.

New Brunswick Community College’s Grandview Avenue campus also was placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution Friday.