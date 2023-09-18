Teenager charged with stunting on Highway 102: Halifax Police

Police in Halifax ticketed a 17-year-old with stunting for allegedly driving 158 kilometres per hour along Highway 102 Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement the teenager was observed speeding in a 100 kilometres per-hour zone at 9:15 a.m., by exit 4C — near the Bedford Common neighbourhood.

The stunting charge is automatically laid through the Motor Vehicle Act whenever a car is tracked driving more than 50 kilometres per hour above the speed limit, police said.

The stunting ticket comes with a fine of about $2,400, six points assigned to the driver’s record. The youth is also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle they were driving has been seized.

