    • Teenager struck by school bus while crossing road in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    A teenage girl went to hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus hit her in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle pedestrian collision at the intersection of Caledonia Road and Main Street just before 9 a.m.

    According to police, a 17-year-old girl was crossing Main Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a school bus turning west-bound on Main Street.

    Police say the teen was taken to hospital with what they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

