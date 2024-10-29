Teenager struck by school bus while crossing road in marked crosswalk in Dartmouth

A teenage girl went to hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus hit her in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle pedestrian collision at the intersection of Caledonia Road and Main Street just before 9 a.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was crossing Main Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a school bus turning west-bound on Main Street.

Police say the teen was taken to hospital with what they believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.