Temporary shelters project nears completion, donations surpass initial request: Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth

A project to construct and place 20 temporary emergency crisis shelters on church properties within the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, is expected to wrap up in the first two weeks of the new year.

