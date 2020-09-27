HALIFAX -- Ten residents have been displaced from a Plaster Rock, N.B. apartment building after a fire Saturday night.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported late Saturday and heavily damaged a single-story structure that contained eight apartments on Davidson St.

There were no reports of injuries.

In a release, the Red Cross says all ten tenants stayed with relatives or friends in the area and will be assisted Sunday by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other basics.

The Red Cross help is being coordinated by volunteers from Woodstock.