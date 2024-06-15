Ten people arrested following search warrant in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP

Ten people were arrested, drugs and cash were seized, after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside, P.E.I.

According to a news release from the RCMP, P.E.I. Joint Forces Operations (JFO) consisting of East Prince RCMP, Summerside Police, and Kensington Police, along with P.E.I. RCMP General Investigation Services, P.E.I. RCMP Provincial Traffic Services and RCMP Dog Services engaged in an operation to execute a search warrant in Summerside on Friday.

Police said they seized approximately 14.5 grams of cocaine, 37 oxycodone pills, 35 unknown pills, and 20 grams of unidentified powder, weapons and cash.

RCMP said one individual was remanded into custody, after being arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. This individual is being held as they have eight previous convictions and, at the time of this arrest, the individual was on parole.

"This is another great example of how cooperation amongst police services can disrupt criminals on P.E.I.," said P.E.I. RCMP Commanding Officer, Chief Superintendent Kevin Lewis, in the release.

"This also further demonstrates the capacity and benefit of having the resources police can use to advance investigations. The JFO, specialized teams, traffic services and police dog services support operations to enhance public safety and get drugs off our streets" added Lewis.

The incident is still under investigation.

