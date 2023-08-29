The 137th Saint John Exhibition is underway

After 137 years, the Saint John Exhibition remains a staple in the port city as the unofficial ending celebration of summer.

“Families like us, we have so much fun and it brings so much excitement and entertainment to the city,” says Matt Nicolle, who attended opening day along with his sons Liam and Lucas. “We look forward to it every single year.”

The annual event began Tuesday and runs through until Saturday with no shortage of activities. Daily events include motorcycle shows, daily character meets for young ones to meet their favourite TV star, magic shows, among many others.

And of course, the midway rides are back for the thrill seekers.

“I’m super pumped because we rarely get to have like amusement parks near here,” says Liam Nicolle. “This is basically the only chance we get every year.”

“All the rides are really fun, the food is good, and it’s all really nice and everyone is happy,” says brother Lucas. “It’s a good place to be.”

There is also plenty of food trucks and options dispersed across the grounds, and plenty of crafts and vendor booths set up in the Exhibition’s main building.

The food option is the number one seller for young sisters Avery and Addison Mallaley.

“Chicken,” says younger sister Avery when asked what her go to meal was at the Exhibition.

The decision isn’t as easy for older sister Addison.

“I don’t know, she says. “I like everything really.”

It wouldn’t be an agricultural fair without friendly farm animals for guests to enjoy. From cows, to pigs, horses, and more, animal lovers will have the chance to see any learn more about these animals.

“Especially for the kids who have never seen the animals before,” says Vanessa Pratchler, who is a ranch hand at Boyle Family Farms just outside of Moncton, one of the farms who lent their animals to the exhibition for the week. “They get to see them, interact with them, and actually see what they are all about.”

“The fair struggled to get farm animals in,” admits Exhibition Association general manager Judy Martin. “This year we have had some great farms that have set up so we have [a trio] of farms that are super.”

Martin notes the importance of keep the agricultural aspect of the exhibition alive, noting a new cattle show has been added to the agenda this year.

She says at one point she was worried the agricultural art would die out, but has seen rejoice in the next generation.

“Of all things that is bringing young people in is the poultry show,” admits Martin. “My granddaughters are four and six and they brought in their chickens eggs to put in and compete so there is young families going in for things like that which is super exciting.”

The Exhibition Association plans on hosting a fireworks display Tuesday night at 9 p.m. to commemorate the fairs opening.

Saint John is expected to get lots of rain Wednesday with Hurricane Franklin in the area, but Martin says other than the midway rides which may close for safety reasons, the grounds and venues will remain open.

