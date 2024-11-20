The circle continues: Dylan, Jodi Guthro continue to grow the family legacy

For years the “Bruce Guthro Songwriter Circles” have brought music and stories to life inside Casino Nova Scotia.

Since their father’s passing, Dylan and Jodi Guthro continued to host shows.

“Dad passed away in September of last year, and then, yeah, the first shows we put on, on our own were in December. So this would be the first anniversary,” said Dylan Guthro in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday.

“I'm excited for this year because the pressure's off a little bit as far as knowing what that's going to feel like.”

Guthro lives in Nashville as a full-time songwriter, he says these shows are always on his mind, even when writing far from home.

“Whenever I write one and I know it would be good enough to sing on that stage, I get so excited and I start practicing it right away. So I have quite a list going right now. It's hard to decide when I'm going to come back and sing,” he said.

He says hosting the show is always such a special experience.

“The way my dad always said it was the songwriter circle is where you get to hear the songs and stories sung and told by the artists who write and live them. I love just sitting up there and having a laugh with everybody and figuring out the truth about what somebody was going through before they wrote the song.”

This December, the Guthro’s will take the circle to new heights featuring some extra special guests.

CCMA award winning country artist Tenille Townes will be making her first appearance.

“I just reached out on a whim in hoping she might say yes,” said Guthro, “I know I've told her about the show and stuff before, so when she said yes, I freaked out. I couldn't believe that was going to happen.”

Indie pop sensation Scott Helman and Grammy award winning Maritimer Gordie Sampson will also be taking a seat.

“It was another Hail Mary shot in the dark because he's got so much going on,” said Guthro when talking about Scott Helman.

“Gordy's been instrumental in both of their careers and especially mine, so I think the chemistry is going to be really cool.”

A year into this venture, Guthro says it feels great to honour his father's legacy and continue growing the tradition.

“I feel like he'd be really proud and sometimes, you know, so last year when I was in there singing songs, you can feel him in the room. I can feel him looking down and, be proud of what's going on and our keeping it rolling.”