The largest cheerleading event in Atlantic Canada hits Halifax

Months of preparation and planning all comes together in a two-and-a-half minute routine at the 2024 CheerExpo National Championship in Halifax, where teams are competing for a chance to appear at the World Cheer Championships.

“The worlds level are the highest levels of cheer and so for those ones there’s only six teams that are competing for that today, that will get bids,” says CheerExpo president, Laura Mar.

With 139 teams from across Canada and even a team from Barbados attending, there was no room for mistakes.

Despite so many teams and big competition, West Halifax U12 Cheer received the golden buzzer award from the judges.

“I’m have a proud mom moment. It’s just like feel so good for them, I wanted it for them and they got it,” says coach, Abbie Loughran. “It was the best performance they’ve ever done so I’m just finished crying.”

“I thought we did a pretty good job. I wasn’t sure if we got the golden buzzer but I think we had a lot of energy and when we got it, it felt really nice,” adds cheer athlete, Claire Dickie.

Routines are a combination of gymnastics, tumbling, dance and strength and every member of the team plays a role.

“It’s one of the few sports that every teammate is involved during every aspect of in-play time,” says coach, Taylor Power.

That type of inclusive environment appeals to many young athletes.

“We get emails probably weekly about how much their children have come out of their shell,” Power says.

Tthe sport itself has seen significant growth in recent years. The first year, the event only saw 26 team competing, and now they’re filling arenas.

“There’s about 2200 athletes and coaches and trainers, and all that sort of stuff that comes along with it and then parents on top of that, of course,” Mar says.

Each team is hoping to score a spot at the 2025 World Championships.

The two-day event will wrap up on Sunday at the Halifax Exhibition Centre.

