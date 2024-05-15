'The Long Island Medium' announces show in Moncton

“The Long Island Medium” has announced a show in Moncton, N.B., this summer.

Theresa Caputo will bring her live "The Experience” show to the Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick on Aug. 9.

The show is said to deliver healing messages to audience members and bring comfort to them “with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them– just in a different way.”

Caputo starred in the TLC show “The Long Island Medium” for eight years and is now seen on the Lifetime series “Raising Spirits.”

Pre-sale fan club tickets are available now and the general public sale begins Friday.

