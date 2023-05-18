'The projects are shelved': St. Pats Alexandra redevelopment on hold
Despite all the cranes around, it looks like a major redevelopment project in Halifax is indefinitely on hold.
CTV News has learned the developer who purchased the old Saint Patrick’s Alexandra School has shelved his plans because he and the city can't agree on what should be built there.
"The projects are shelved," said JONO Developments Ltd. president Joe Metlege.
"At the end of the day, the city, ideologically, does not seem like it has an interest in maximizing housing."
The former school property was deemed surplus by Regional Council and sold to JONO for $3.6 million on April 15, 2020.
The city provided CTV News with a declassified report on the sale, and says the property is subject to a buy back agreement that requires commencement of construction within five years of closing, which would be April 15, 2025.
Vacant for years, the old property is getting increasingly run down and dilapidated.
Like other sites, it's been targeted by vandals and is used as shelter by those who literally have nowhere else to go.
Like the owner of the former Bloomfield site, Metlege says he's been frustrated having to deal with costly bylaw complaints and other issues.
Metlege had big plans for the four acre site, most recently, a couple of 20-storey towers that would keep the original school facade.
He argued the extra height was needed to offset the ever-increasing costs for developing a space for the community.
The city, he says, was only interested in approving six, four-storey buildings, in line with the Center Plan.
"Their running position seems to be, 'We just went through a Center Plan process, and we did what we did, and so we're not prepared to open anything up, looking at it again.' Which is sort of like burying your head in the sand," said Metlege.
"There's a number of empty lots in the city that aren't built on, but there's also a heck of a lot of building going on right now," said HRM Mayor Mike Savage.
However, even with a serious housing shortage in the city, he said it's important the right projects go in the right places.
"We could use the housing for sure, but keep in mind, not everybody likes every project, either, right?" said Savage.
"As councillors, we take a lot of criticism from people for allowing stuff to be built. So, we get criticized for too much building and we get criticized for not enough building. It's just the nature of the job - I accept that. But, yes, I would like to see all of these sites be developed and built on, but recognizing that a lot of the people who own these properties have lots of projects on the go right now, and it's challenging to get everything done all at once."
Former Saint Patrick’s Alexandra student Pat Donovan expressed disappointment with what's happened to the site.
"It's been sold apparently to a private developer, who's done nothing with it," said Donovan, who's a long time member of the affordable housing group ACORN.
"The city shouldn't have sold it in the first place, because it's public property. It means you own, I own it. It should have been made into emergency housing at least, or social housing for low income people," he said.
Metlege insists his plan would have resulted in more available units.
"I want the solution to housing more than anyone. I want to develop a property more than anyone. We've spent millions of dollars between acquiring and designing, providing meetings and renderings and consultations with the community, with council, with the councillors, stakeholders. We even had support from non-profit groups in the area, from the African Nova Scotian community, who are going to be the most directly impacted, to support our proposals," he said, adding the city wasn't interested.
"It's like 'You know, we started a plan in 2016, even though the world has changed, we have a (Center) plan, so we're going to stick with the plan.'”
Metlege says he has no plans to demolish the building, but wouldn't object if the provincial government wanted to take on the job.
Asked if he regrets buying it, Metlege said "No."
"Because I know, at some point, someone will come to their senses, and the site will be utilized and maximized."
Donovan suggested the province should intervene.
"If he's willing to make it affordable housing, and by "affordable", I mean something like a welfare person only gets so much for housing, the rent shouldn’t be any more than that," said Donovan.
"So the city should actually put in on that, and the province should work with that developer, unless they want to buy it back from him and come up with a reasonable plan."
Donovan adds, higher buildings might make more sense in the current housing crisis.
"Today, it's a little bit rainy and cool," said Donovan.
"What's it like for those people who are living in tents down at the park?"
