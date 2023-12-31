The Saint John woman taking her makeup brand to the 2024 Golden Globes
When Alisha Anderson first started her makeup company Dioné Cosmetics back in 2012, she could have never imagined it would take her to Hollywood.
Anderson will be a part of the 2024 DPA Luxury Golden Lounge Gifting Suite, which means she will give her products to some of the world’s biggest celebrities at the Golden Globes.
“It’s like literally giving me goosebumps just thinking about it,” says Anderson. “Just the fact that there’s going to be 200 people walking around Beverly Hills with my products next week is insane.”
Anderson’s patented makeup brushes to her foundation products makes Dioné Cosmetics an affordable and professional makeup line that is cruelty-free. And it’s all made by Anderson herself. She has her cosmetics chemist degree and is a professional makeup artist. The names of her products are inspired by her loves in life — the Backstreet Boys and Seinfeld, among other things.
She first got into the field after seeing a makeup video in the early days of YouTube. Since then, she built a following on social media to grow her product.
“The tag line for my company is #LiveLifeBeautifully,” says Anderson. “It stems from my psychology degree because I am a helper at heart. I want people to live a fun and happy and authentic life. I want them to do things that bring them joy and (makeup is) a way to sort of have that conversation.”
Cosmetics from Alisha Anderson's brand are pictured here.
The Dubois Pelin and Associates group initially contracted Anderson for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) pre-show gifting suite, which didn’t end up happening due to the 2023 Writer’s Guild of America Strike.
“I was kind of bummed out because that was going to be my chance,” Anderson says. “Then at the end of August she sent me another email and said how do you feel about either doing the show before the Grammy’s or before the Golden Globes and I’m like, ‘Can I do both?’”
The Golden Globes are up first, which takes place on Jan. 7, 2024. Anderson admits there are a few faces she is hoping to see and hand her goodie bags too.
“We won’t get to know the guest list until the day before the event,” she says. “So I am secretly hoping for a Kevin Hart photo or Will Smith or something.”
The Saint John entrepreneur’s cosmetics company was picked over hundreds of others across North America. That still hasn’t settled in, she says.
“I am just blown away,” Anderson says. “The internet has made a big world so much smaller and I keep thinking to myself, ‘I don’t know what the odds are that she found my company out of all the companies that are out there.’”
“I can’t even put into words how mind blowing this is.”
MULTIPLE CANADIANS CHOSEN TO PARTICIPATE
Anderson won’t be the only Canadian handing out merchandise in Beverly Hills. Indigenous artist Tracey Metallic from Quebec, and the Dartmouth, N.S., based Nova Scotian Cookie Company are others from north of the border taking their talents to L.A.
“They are all thrilled,” Anderson says. “And they all said the same thing, like the fact that we were chosen out of all of these companies to go down and be a part of this event is not only a testament to what we are doing but what we can do.”
Anderson is well aware of the impact the weekend could have in boosting her brand, but she won’t allow herself to put the cart ahead of the horse.
“One post to social media and this could blow out of the water, and I don’t want to put too much stock into it because I am trying to keep myself very, very grounded,” Anderson says. “I don’t know what the possibilities are but I will take any and all that come my way.”
Anderson plans to head back to California at the end of January to do it all over again for the Grammy’s.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-reigning living monarch, announced she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on the 52nd anniversary of her own accession.
In rare apology, Israeli minister says she 'sinned' for her role in reforms that tore country apart
A former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet offered a rare public apology Sunday for contributing to the internal strife in Israel that preceded the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year's address
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan during his televised New Year's address, renewing Beijing's threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
U.S. Navy helicopters fire at Yemen's Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack
The U.S. military said Sunday that its forces opened fire on Houthi rebels after they attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea, killing several of them in an escalation of the maritime conflict linked to the war in Gaza.
Toronto
-
Setting a New Year's resolution? We asked 9 notable Torontonians for theirs
With one day left until we ring in the new year, CTV News Toronto asked 9 notable Torontonians for their 2024 resolution or wish.
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
-
Mississauga nightclub shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead
A 19-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga.
Calgary
-
Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
-
'How could this happen?' A look at the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares
Parents started showing up at Calgary hospitals with sick children on Sept. 1, the Friday before the Labour Day weekend.
-
Hitmen lose wild one to Rockets in Kelowna, 7-6
Calgary’s power play was firing on all cylinders Saturday night, but the Hitmen still fell short, dropping a 7-6 decision to the Kelowna Rockets.
Montreal
-
With rising food costs and property taxes, Montrealers are in for an expensive 2024
Canada's Food Price Report projects grocery costs will jump between 2.5 and 4.5 per cent in 2024.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.
Edmonton
-
WATCH: City Hall fireworks live at 9 p.m.
CTV News Edmonton will livestream the 9 p.m. fireworks over City Hall.
-
Free concerts, fireworks and family-friendly fun: How to welcome the new year in the capital region
There will be several spots to ring in 2024 with fireworks – and more – in the greater Edmonton area Sunday night.
-
McDavid shines in 600th game with goal, assist as Oilers tip Kings 3-2 in shootout
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
Automated licence plate recognition identifies suspended impaired driver, police say
A suspended driver is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – following a northern Ontario traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
London
-
'An honour to be chosen': Forest City London Music All-Stars ready to ring in new year
Jag Huligin is not taking his first selection into the Forest City London Music All-Stars (FCLMA) for granted.
-
Sydney Brown of London, Ont. scores first NFL touchdown on 99-yard interception
Sydney Brown of London, Ont. has joined his twin brother by reaching the end zone in an NFL game.
-
Ringing in the New Year with light snowfall across the London, Ont. region
If you’re attending the New Year’s Eve in the Park Sunday night for New Year’s Eve, you’ll want to bundle up!
Winnipeg
-
'A pretty big event': Riverview Health Centre hosts 4th New Year's fireworks
With The Forks not hosting its usual New Year’s Eve festivities this year, Winnipeggers may be looking elsewhere for some celebratory fireworks to ring in 2024.
-
The most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for 2023
Here’s a list of the most-read CTV News stories of each month of 2023 on CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg Transit service free for New Year's Eve, fares go up Jan. 1
Those looking for a safe ride home after their New Year's festivities can once again take advantage of Winnipeg Transit's Free Ride program, sponsored by Manitoba Public Insurance.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as permanent GM, sign Poulin and Bowness to management
The Ottawa Senators have appointed Steve Staios as the team's permanent general manager after he had served in the role on an interim basis.
-
Orleans residents raise issue of speeding after pedestrian hit at intersection
A group of neighbours in Orléans is banding together and raising the issue of speeding on their residential street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle over the holidays.
-
Ottawa bylaw hands out nine noise fines to pro-Palestine protesters, including Ottawa MPP
The City of Ottawa says nine fines amounting to over $4,000 were handed out to pro-Palestinian protesters under the city's noise bylaw on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve
With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.
-
Sask. RCMP looking for suspect who stole Jeep armed with a machete
Battlefords RCMP say a victim managed to get away with non-life-threatening injuries after a man stole their vehicle armed with a machete.
Vancouver
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Nino cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
-
Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says
A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.
Regina
-
Here are CTV Regina's top 10 stories of 2023
From the brutal effects of nature to scandals at the highest levels of power in Saskatchewan – 2023 was an interesting year in the headlines. Here are the top ten stories of 2023 from CTV News Regina.
-
Death investigation underway in Eastview Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina's Eastview area after a man's body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday.
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
Vancouver Island
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says
A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Nino cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.