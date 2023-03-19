The Ukrainian Store in Halifax finds a new home

After having to leave their Bayers Road location, The Ukrainian Store in Halifax has found a new spot on Agricola Street.

Volunteers and management of the store were informed they would have to leave their original location on Bayers Road by the end of March. They were given the notice after owners found tenants to rent the retail space.

Management were worried they would not be able to find another location for the store.

“Someone did call us and offered the space for free,” said Nanette Dean, Manager of The Ukrainian Store.

For volunteer Anna Vasiutkina, walking into the empty store for the time was an exciting surprise.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I came in this morning, but it’s really nice and there’s a lot of light here,” she said.

The new space is smaller, so not everything will be at that location.

“This space its 15 square feet and I think we had over 3,000. A lot of the furniture I think will be able to fit in here,” explained Dean.

However, the store has received an offer for space in Dartmouth, N.S.

Dean said once the Dartmouth space is confirmed, additional inventory like clothing, shoes, and larger furniture will be stored there.

With the increasing number of Ukrainian refugees making their way to Nova Scotia, Vasiutkina said this could not have come at a better time.

“Our war is still going on. That’s why we have more families coming in still. The number is stable for now but we have like five families [arriving here] almost every day,” she said.

About 10 volunteers spent the day painting the interior of the store.

Dean said they have many ideas on the designs for the place.

“We’re going to keep the shelving of the old store and that will be around the entire perimeter of the store. We also have a woman that volunteers with us who is an artist so she will be painting parts of the wall,” said Dean.

The Ukrainian store plans on having most of its furniture set up in the space very soon. They are hoping to open their doors officially in three weeks time.

